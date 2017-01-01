More USAWC Community Information

Mark your calendars now for these holiday events

The Holiday Tree lighting at the post chapel is the unoffical kick-off to the season at Carlisle Barracks. It will be held on Dec. 7, starting at 4:30 p.m.

The holiday season in Central Pa. is like no other and Carlisle Barracks and the surrounding community have many events planned to help you get in the holiday spirit. Check out the lists below and also keep an eye on www.facebook.com/usawc and http://www.lovecarlisle.com/f or more events in the coming weeks.

Dec. 2 – Downtown Carlisle Christmas Parade, 7 p.m. The parade will start on North & North Hanover Street and end at the Square. This will mark the entrance of Santa as he concludes the parade and goes to Veteran’s Courtyard to light the tree and stay for pictures. Other crafter, food will be on-site along with most of the downtown stores will be open.

Dec. 2 - Dr. Strange (PG-13) Reynolds Theater, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 3- Carlisle Barracks Christkindlesmarkt/Holiday Crafts Bazaar, 9am-2pm at the Army Heritage and Education Center, 950 Soldiers Drive, Carlisle, Pa. Open to the Public, FREE Admission & Parking. For more information visit www.carlislemwr.com

Dec. 3 - Trolls (PG-13), Reynolds Theather, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4– Chili Cook Off and Christmas Caroling at Memorial Chapel, noon in the Fellowship Hall. Join our chapel family for our annual Christmas Caroling and Chili cook off.

Dec. 7– Holiday tree lighting at post chapel, 4:30 p.m. Kick off the holiday season with the tree lighting at the post chapel. Music, carriage rides and a visit from a special guest are all planned for the FREE family event.

Dec. 8- Feast of the Immaculate Conception at the post chapel, noon and 6 p.m.

Dec. 11– Carlisle Town Band Concert at the post chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 13- Advent Penance Service at the post chapel, 7 p.m.

Dec. 14 - Geo-Bachelor/ette Dinner at the post chapel, 7 p.m.

Dec. 16 - In order to facilitate necessary repairs on the post electrical substation, there will be a post-wide power outage Dec. 16, 5-5:30 a.m. The Thorpe, Root Hall and Indian Field Fitness Centers will open at 5:30 a.m. instead of 5 a.m. as a result of the planned outage. While the outage is not expected to last 30 minutes, time is being allowed so the Directorate of Public Works can safely connect to alternate electrical feeds so repairs can be made.

Dec. 18– Breakfast with Santa at the LVCC, 8-11 a.m.. Adults $12, kids 5-10, $6, and 4 and under are free. Reservations are required by Dec. 14, call (717) 245-3960/4049.

Dec. 17- Holiday Walk with Outdoor Recreation at Little Buffalo State Park, 5-8 p.m. $15 per person (transportation provided) and registration is require one week in advance. Meet Santa in the woods and enjoy thousands of lights and holiday displays located along this quarter mile trail. For more information call (717) 245-4616.



Dec. 20 - Carlisle Barracks Public Works will execute a power outage of Root Hall on Dec. 20 from 4 to 7 a.m. This outage is to test the mechanical functioning of the repaired switch with the new push rods. HVAC techs will be onsite to ensure all HVAC systems are functioning properly once power is restored.

Dec. 22- Jan 3 - Due to traditionally low traffic numbers during the holiday season, the Ashburn Drive Gate to Carlisle Barracks will be closed to all in and out-bound vehicle traffic from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3. The Ashburn Gate will close at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 and reopen at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 3.During this period all vehicular traffic must enter and exit through the Claremont Road main gate. Pedestrians may call (717)245-4115 (Police Desk) and a police patrol will respond to open the gate for entry and exit. Trucks must still exit the Ashburn gate using the same phone number.

Dec. 24 - Fantastic Beast at Reynolds Theater, 2 p.m.

Dec. 24- Children’s Christmas Pageant at the post chapel, 5 p.m.

Dec. 24– Christmas Vigil Mass at the post chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 24– Candlelight Service at the post chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 25– Christmas Day Mass at the post chapel, 9:15 a.m.

Dec. 25- Christmas Day Service at the post chapel, 11 a.m.

Dec. 31– New Year’s Eve Family Party at the Strike Zone Bowling Center, 7- 9 p.m. $16.95 per person covers “Cosmic Bowling,” shoes, chips, pretzels and party favors. 8pm Mock Countdown w/sparkling cider or champagne toast. For reservations call (717) 245-4109.

Dec. 31– Motown New Year’s Eve party at the Army Heritage and Education Center, 7 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. $50 per person, features classic Hors d’oeuvre stations 8-11pm, “Lovers of Music” band will be performing from 8:30pm-12:30am and a Champagne Toast at Midnight and Party Favors. Limited Seating, reservations are required by Dec. 28. Shuttle Service will be available for Carlisle Barracks and Carlisle Area. For reservations call (717) 245-3960/4049.