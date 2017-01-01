Holiday hours of operation for post operations
Army Community Services
Dec 26, Jan. 2 – Closed
Ashburn Drive Gate
Dec.22- Jan. 2- CLOSED
Pedestrians may call (717)245-4115 (Police Desk) and a police patrol will respond to open the gate for entry and exit.
Bowling Alley
Dec. 24-26- CLOSED
Dec. 31- 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Jan. 1-2, CLOSED
Café Cumberland
Dec. 24- Jan. 2- CLOSED
Child Development Center
Dec. 23- 6 a.m. to noon
Dec. 26, Jan. 2 – CLOSED
Dec. 30- 6 a.m. – noon
Commissary
Dec. 24 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dec. 25- CLOSED
Dec. 31- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jan. 1- Closed
DFMWR Offices
Dec 26, Jan. 2 – Closed
Dunham Clinic
Monday, 19 December - 0730 - 1630
Tuesday, 20 December - 0730 - 1630 (NO evening clinic)
Wednesday, 21 December - 0730 - 1630
Thursday, 22 December - 0730 - 1530 (1 Hour early closure)
Friday, 23 December - CLOSED
Monday, 26 December - CLOSED
Tuesday, 27 December - 0730 - 1630 (NO evening clinic)
Wednesday, 28 December - 0730 - 1630
Thursday, 29 December - 0730 - 1630
Friday, 30 December - CLOSED
Monday, 2 January - CLOSED
Exchange
Dec. 24- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dec. 25- CLOSED
Dec. 31- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan. 1 – Closed
Golf Course
Dec. 25- Jan. 2 – CLOSED
Indian Field Fitness Center
Dec. 24-26 CLOSED
Dec. 27-30 – 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan 1-2 - CLOSED
JAG/Legal assistance
Jan. 16 - Closed at Noon
Leisure Travel Services
Dec. 19- Jan. 2- CLOSED
LVCC
Dec. 19- Jan. 2- CLOSED
Outdoor Recreation
Dec. 19- Jan. 2 – CLOSED
Skills Development Center
Dec. 24- Jan. 2- CLOSED
Root Hall Joint Deli
Dec. 19- Jan. 2 – CLOSED
Root Hall Gym
Dec. 24-26 – CLOSED
Dec. 27-30 – 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 31- Jan. 2- CLOSED
Thorpe Hall Gym
Dec. 24- 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dec. 25-26- CLOSED
Dec. 27-Dec. 31- 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan. 1-2- CLOSED
Youth Services (McConnell Center)
Dec. 24-26- CLOSED
Jan. 2 – CLOSED