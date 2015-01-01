More USAWC Community Information

Before you buy that drone…

With Christmas just around the corner, residents may see great deals on drones and other unmanned aircraft. But before you buy, there are some rules and regulations you need to be aware of.



For safety and security purposes, the use of drones, remote control airplanes and unmanned aircraft is prohibited on Carlisle Barracks.



According to the Consumer Electronics Association, sales of commercial drones, or as the military calls them, unmanned aerial systems, will reach an all-time high this year, with more than 700,000 expected to be purchased by the end of the year.



Federal Aviation Administration statistics show a surge in close call reports by pilots of manned aircraft, with nearly 700 incidents reported this year alone, roughly triple the total number recorded for 2015.



FAA guidelines on drones are extensive, but basic rules to consider include the following:



- UASs weighing more than 0.55 pounds must be registered with the FAA and may not fly within five miles of an airport without first contacting and receiving consent from air traffic control tower staff.



- UASs must give way to all manned aviation activities, which include and are not limited to airplanes, gliders, parachutists, etc.



- The operator must remain within visual line of sight of the UAS when in use.



- UASs may not operate over any persons not directly involved in the operation.



Detailed information on drone use, to include rules, regulations and registration can be found at www.faa.gov/uasand knowbeforeyoufly.org.