U.S. Army War College celebrates its 115thyear, recognizes 4 outstanding alumni

Dec. 9, 2016 -- The U.S. Army War College leadership, faculty, staff and students celebrated the institution’s 115thanniversary, Dec. 5, 2016, by honoring four Outstanding USAWC Alumni whose exceptional service following retirement reflects the values and strategic vision fostered by the Army War College education. The outstanding alumni reflect both the resident and distance education programs of the Army’s senior level college.

“The outstanding alumni program was started in a small way to recognize graduates who after retirement rose to greater heights and accomplishments and set the standard for selfless service,” said Maj. Gen. William Rapp, commandant of the U.S. Army War College.

The Outstanding Alumni Program has selected 39 USAWC graduates for recognition of their substantial contributions made after retirement from government service, accomplished through community or volunteer service.

The four outstanding alumni for 2016 are retired Col. Catherine H.T. Foster, retired Gen. Carl E. Vuono, retired Maj. Gen. Hawthorne L. Proctor and retired Col. William V. Wenger. Vuono and Proctor were not present at the ceremony.

“Dr. Catherine Taylor Foster has had a multi-pronged career, beginning with her education as a Registered Nurse with a civilian career that spanned positions from Staff Nurse to Professor and Nursing Department Chair. She has a Ph.D. in Research and Rehabilitation Nursing from New York University and M.S. in Public Administration from Shippensburg University. She also received her B.S. in Nursing and M.S. in Medical-Surgical Nursing from Marquette University.

"Foster is an exemplary nurse, humanitarian in addition to one of the nurses who 'cracked the brass ceiling' for future generations of women in the military,” wrote retired Maj. Gen. Margaret Wilmoth, when she nominated Foster.

Foster had concurrent 24 year career in the United States Army Reserve and New York Army National Guard. Assignments included duty in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs at the Pentagon. Her career culminated as Chief Nurse of a one thousand bed Army Reserve General Hospital Unit in three locations that included international mobilization site inspections.

Foster is the recipient of numerous civilian and military honors and awards including the Daughters of the American Revolution Founders Medal Award for Patriotism and the Lillian Carter Peace Corps Award presented by President Jimmy Carter. The All-Marquette University Alumni Award for Service to the Community, and the New York University College of Nursing Humanitarian Award.

Throughout his life, Gen. Carl E. Vuono has a long history of volunteering withorganizations that improve the quality of life of Americans across a broad spectrum of areas. He has, for example, served as President of the Board of Advisors at the Army's Fairfax Retirement Community. He has served on the Boards of the Association of the U.S. Army, the U.S. Army Distaff Hall, the Board of Advisors, the USO, the George C. Marshall Foundation, the Command and General Staff Foundation, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. And he has been an indispensable mentor to leaders - military and civilian - who have sought his guidance and counsel in meeting tough organizational challenges. To each of these tasks, and too many others of a similar nature, he brought the same measures of pragmatism, vision and enthusiasm that marked his professional life.

“In all that he has done, and all that he is, General Carl E. Vuono epitomizes the essence of the successful American military and corporate leader : visionary , pragmatic, mission-focused and committed to treat every member of his organizations with the dignity and respect to which they are entitled,” wrote Lt. Gen. Theodore G. Stroup, Jr., who spoke on behalf of Vuono at the ceremony.

After nearly 35 years of active military service, Major General Hawthorne L. "Peet" Proctor has continued his passion for mentoring and assisting others. He has balanced his work in his professional career with a myriad of civic and not for profit endeavors. Noteworthy among these included seven years of service with the National Industries for the Blind (NIB) as a member of its Board of Directors.

Further, General Proctor served on the Advisory Board of the ThanksUSA Foundation, from 2009 until 2014. Recently, he was elevated to the Board of Directors. He is a member of the Board of Directors for the Defense Logistics Agency Foundation. In 2011, he was one of two members of the ROCKS chosen as a ROCK of the Year. He is also an Alumnus Advisor to the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University's Army ROTC Department. Finally, in 2016 the Quartermaster General of the Army selected General proctor to be the new Colonel of the Quartermaster Regiment.

“Proctor's outstanding leadership and unselfish service in support of soldiers, veterans and their families make him an ideal candidate to be selected as an Outstanding Alumnus of the United States Army War College,” said Gen. Ann Dunwoody, when she nominated him.

Following military retirement, Col. William Wenger was active with the Boy Scouts of American as a member of the Executive Council of the Long Beach Area Council BSA. Wenger is a life-long member of the BSA and an Eagle Scout. He is also a James E. West Fellow for significant contributions to Scouting.

Wenger was also an active member of both the El Segundo, California Rotary International and Kiwanis International, and served as a Commissioner on the LAX Citizens Advisory Commission.

Wenger has been an active member of the California Hethushka, a 50-year-old organization gifted to a select group of Californians by the Native American Ponca Nation of Oklahoma. During his work in the country of Georgia, Wenger was recognized for his service to Georgia and inducted as a Knight of Justice of the Georgian order. COL Wenger was recently named the Distinguished Graduate for 2016 by the American Military University of the American Public University System. He also recently assumed significant responsibilities for Employer Support to Guard and Reserve as well as becoming the Vice President the Greater Los Angeles Chapter of AUSA.