More USAWC Community Information

Post information line, Facebook official sources for closures, delays

It's never too early to plan for winter weather. Wondering where to go for information about post closures, delays?

The best place to check for all official post operations is the information line at 245-3700. Updated at least daily, this number always has the latest on post operations. You can also register for AtHoc, the posts official mass notification tool. Find out how at http://www.carlisle.army.mil/banner/article.cfm?id=24037

Also check the USAWC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/usawc and the Banner at www.carlisle.army.mil/banner

If there is no change in operations, no announcement will be made. Only changes in operations will be announced.

DPW plowing priorities

The main snow removal priorities for post are the main thoroughfares (Claremont Gate to Ashburn Gate) in order to facilitate emergency vehicles. After that, roads around Dunham Clinic, Root Hall, Collins Hall and the post retail areas are cleared. Housing and secondary roads, parking lots and the rest of post will be plowed.

Preparing your home

Start to prepare your home for the winter cold, snow and ice now so it will be ready when the bad weather arrives. There are several things a person can do to make sure their home is ready for winter weather.

Ready.gov recommends that dead branches should be removed from trees. Ice and snow could cause weak branches to break and cause damage to structures. Also, as days become shorter, make sure your outdoor lighting is in good working order. Good lighting can protect you against crime and falls.

You should check smoke and Co2 detectors to make sure they are working properly. Replace the batteries if they are not hard-wired to your electrical system.

"It's a good idea to get into the habit of changing your smoke detector batteries when the time changes for daylight savings," said Jim O'Connell, Carlisle Barracks fire department. "When you change your clocks, just make a point to change the smoke detector batteries, too."

Always make sure you have a snow shovel and salt on hand to keep your sidewalks clear of snow and ice. This can prevent injury from falls, says the FEMA website.

If you have a weather related emergency this winter contact the Carlisle Barracks Fire Department at 245-4419. For all other issues call the Department of Public Works order desk at 245-4019.

Home preparation check list

Make sure exterior vents are clear.

Remove exterior garden hoses and shut off faucets.

Remove weak trees and branches.

Check outdoor lighting.

Check and change batteries in fire and Co2 detectors.

Make sure you have a snow shovel and salt for sidewalks.

Preparing your car

A well running car in the winter can be the difference between making it home and sitting in the cold.

You should place a winter emergency kit in each car, which should include a shovel, windshield scraper, battery powered radio, extra batteries, water, snack food, extra hats and mittens, a flashlight, chain or rope, road salt and sand, booster cables and emergency flares.

Car preparation check list

Keep oil changes up to date.

Check radiator fluid/flush.

Check fluid levels.

Check all belts.

Check all hoses.

Check or replace wiper blades.

Check tire tread.

Check or replace battery.

Check or replace thermostat.

Lubricate working parts.

Make sure you have an emergency kit.

Winter driving tips

Ice, snow and slush on the roads in the winter can create a very hazardous situation. Planning ahead can make your road trips much safer. You should always plan ahead with safety in mind. Be sure to check the forecast; if a winter storm is predicted for the area in which you will be driving, think twice, (or) ask yourself if the trip is necessary. Also, check road condition reports on the television, radio or Internet.

When driving in the winter, always wear your seatbelt; remove ice and snow from windows, license plates and lights; reduce your speed while driving; watch for slick spots under bridges and on overpasses and keep your gas tank at least two-thirds full to prevent the vehicle's fuel line from freezing.

Winter driving check list