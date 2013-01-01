More USAWC Community Information

Army Wellness Center focused on helping you get healthy

Did you know that you can find all of the tools to help you keep those holiday pounds off and get healthy by visiting the Carlisle Barracks Army Wellness Center?

Matt Zlogar, the Carlisle Center’s director, said that the Wellness Center takes a big-picture look at health for their clients and build a customized program based on their goals.

“At the Wellness Center folks have access to top notch health education to prevent chronic illness and to improve personal wellness,” he said. “These services combined could be a couple thousand dollars but it is free to a variety of individuals. We want to help people reach their goals and change their lives.”

Army Wellness Centers complement care of primary care physicians at installation medical treatment facilities, according to the U.S. Army Public Health Command. The centers provide health promotion services and education tailored to meet individual patient needs. Army Wellness Center programs and services are available to all Army personnel. This includes active-duty soldiers and retirees, their family members, DoD civilians, and Reserve/National Guard components.

“This opportunity is a perfect combination for what I want to do, which is help people find that perfect balance with exercise and nutrition to improve their quality of life,” he said.

A key component of their program are the follow-up consultations, which he said would be a major focus for his team.

“Follow ups are by far the most crucial component of our services,” he said. “It’s vital for the participant to see their progression and what works for them personally.”

Located at 315 Lovell Avenue the Center is one of 24 open in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Working with primary care managers, the staff offers advice on preventive care based on a patient’s environmental and genetic risk factors to develop comprehensive care plans, and wellness centers will help patients make healthy lifestyle decisions by providing access to resources through state-of-the-art fitness testing, healthy nutrition advice, stress reduction using biofeedback, fitness programs and health education.

Available individualized health promotion services include:

Health Assessment Review : Provide a quick analysis of health status and risk for disease to determine if an increase in physical activity is safe.

Physical Fitness : Use advanced technology to assess current fitness levels and generate information to customize exercise programs meeting needs and goals.

Health Nutrition : Conduct metabolic testing to enhance healthy eating by synchronizing resting metabolic rate and providing tailored strategies for weight management.

Stress Management : Conduct biofeedback and education in stress relief techniques, and positive coping skills.

General Wellness Education : Teach healthy lifestyles, increased resiliency, and preventing chronic disease through healthy living, self-care and creating good sleep habits.

Tobacco Education : Assess readiness to change, discuss options for becoming tobacco-free, and recommend or provide appropriate tobacco cessation education programs.

For more information or to make an appointment call 245-4004.

Meet the staff

Matthew Thompson M.A., CSCS

Graduated from Shenandoah University with a Bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology and also completed his Master’s degree from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke in Physical Education.

While at UNC Pembroke, Matthew was an assistant track and field coach as well as a graduate assistance strength and conditioning coach. He is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Coach and USAW Sports Performance Coach.

Matthew has been a firefighter for the past two years and participates in recreational sports and weight lifting in his free time.

Dorothy “Dottie” Wilkinson M.P.H., AAAI-ISMA

Dottie graduated from West Chester University with her Masters of Public Health with a concentration in

Integrative Health and health promotion. She has experience working with Holcomb Behavioral Health which includes expertise in tobacco prevention and nutrition education.

Dottie became very interested in health and exercise in High School as she played field hockey and lacrosse. This developed her interest and passion to become a health professional and pursue the healthcare field to help people.

Dottie enjoys instructing group fitness classes at the YMCA and backpacking and hiking.

Tessa Brophy - MS, Exercise Physiology

Tessa is a recent graduate from California University of Pennsylvania with her Masters of Exercise Physiology. She graduated with her Bachelors in Kinesiology with an emphasis in Exercise Physiology at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas and while attending school she played volleyball for Washburn. She has recently obtained her American College of Sports Medicine Exercise Physiologist certification.

Tessa became interested in the Army Wellness Center while she was doing an internship in Kansas at Fort Leavenworth’s AWC. As an intern she was able to assess biometrics and assist the Health Educators in their daily operations. Observing how the Educators were making a positive difference in their client’s life was how she knew being a Health Educator was what she wanted to pursue. Tessa also has experience in sports performance training and coaching.

Tessa’s interests are participating in and watching sports, spending time with her son, coaching volleyball, and being active.

Shana Blaney - Health Promotion Technician – BA, Sports Management

Shana has more than ten years of experience working in a physical fitness setting. Her experience ranges from working as a personal trainer’s assistant designing and implementing programs to helping manage facility operations.

She graduated with her Bachelors in Health and Physical Education from Marywood University in 2013 and is currently pursuing her Master’s Degree for Counseling.

Shana’s interests and hobbies include participating in ultra-marathons and half-marathons, playing kickball and softball, and volunteering at church.