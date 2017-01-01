More Army War College News, Features

Accepting nominations for USAWC National Security Seminar, June 5-8, 2017

The U.S. Army War College National Security Seminar (NSS) is scheduled for Monday through Thursday, June 5-8, 2017 - immediately preceding graduation. The deadline for nominations is January 15.

Nomination can be submitted using the NSS web site - https://www.csl.army.mil/nss

(You can nominate candidates by clicking the “Nominate Now” graphic found on all NSS web page.)

The National Security Seminar is a 4-day event, during which approximately 160 selected guests -- NSS 'New Members' -- are invited to join our seminars to examine current national security issues and exchange candid dialogue. Each day generally begins with a distinguished speaker at Bliss Hall and proceeds to seminar-based dialogue, culminating with an evening social event. NSS New Members are exposed to leaders within their armed forces and government, while students in turn are afforded a better understanding of our diverse society.

Daily social events include an “Ice Breaker” at the Army Heritage and Education Center, a Seminar Social, and a Commandant's Reception held at Quarters One. New Members are also provided the opportunity to take a Gettysburg Battlefield Tour with our staff ride historians.

Not all nominations are selected for invitation -- selection is competitive, and selection criteria ensures a diverse pool of attendees from across the nation who do NOT generally have a close association with the military.

Invitees are required to provide their own transportation to the Harrisburg area, but hotel accommodations, local daily transportation, and meals are provided by the Army War College. Nominees will be notified in February of their selection status.

For more information about NSS, see please our website, or contact COL Ed Fisher (ACOM for Outreach) at 717-245-3224.