Carlisle Barracks to celebrate contributions of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jan. 9

In celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Carlisle Barracks has planned a celebration of the life and contributions of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Jan. 9, Wil Waschoe Auditorium in Root Hall at noon.

The event is open to the public, and features guest speaker retired Army Col. Gary Steele, a West Point Graduate and the first African American Varsity Football Player to play at West Point. A three-year letterwinner as a tight end on the Army football team, Steele is a member of West Point's Class of 1970. He retired as a colonel after a military career that spanned 23 years. He utilized his military training in the business world before his civilian retirement and was elected to the Army Sports Hall of Fame in May 2013.

The son of an Army veteran, Steele entered West Point following a year at a preparatory school in New York. He faced the usual struggles that most "Plebes" have to overcome and then starred on the football field where he was West Point's first African-American letterwinner in the sport of football.

Steele was all set to accept a scholarship to Penn State University after a standout career at Woodrow Wilson High School in Levittown, Pa., before a coach showed up at his school and talked about West Point. Steele had seen the show "Men of West Point," and was intrigued enough to explore. His father, Maj. Frank Steele, was a Buffalo Soldier who served his first duty station at West Point. Steele decided to spend a prep year at Manlius and complete the application process to West Point.

About Dr. King

Martin Luther King Jr. was born in Atlanta, Georgia on 15 January 1929. The third Monday of every January is celebrated as Martin Luther King Jr. Day; despite not falling on his actual birth date. This day we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King. The National theme is "Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On, Not A Day Off!" Our country continues to REMEMBER and honor the tremendous accomplishments and sacrifices of Dr. King. We CELEBRATE the life and legacy of a man who brought hope and healing to America. We ACT with honor. Also, we must not forget: A DAY ON, NOT A DAY OFF, is a day of citizen action volunteer service in honor of Dr. King.