Celebrate New Years in style

Motown New Year’s Eve party at the Army Heritage and Education Center, 7 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. $50 per person, features classic Hors d’oeuvre stations 8-11pm, “Lovers of Music” band will be performing from 8:30pm-12:30am and a Champagne Toast at Midnight and Party Favors. Limited Seating, reservations are required by Dec. 28. Shuttle Service will be available for Carlisle Barracks and Carlisle Area. For reservations call (717) 245-3960/4049.