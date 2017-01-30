More USAWC Community Information

Changes coming for federal building, installation access in 2017

Dec. 22, 2016 -- Beginning next month, the list of states and territories whose identifications cards (including drivers’ licenses) are not compliant with the Real ID Act of 2005 will grow by 28. The Real ID Act of 2005 requires enhanced driver’s license to be issued by all 50 states and U.S. territories.

Starting January 30, 2017, Federal agencies and nuclear power plants may not accept for official purposes driver’s licenses and state IDs from a noncompliant state/territory without an extension. This includes access to Carlisle Barracks.

States currently not in compliance:

Kentucky

Maine

Montana

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

People who wish to gain access to a military installation or federal building with a form of ID from a non-compliant state must provide a secondary form of identification. Acceptable forms of secondary ID include

U.S. passport

Current car registration, proof of insurance or vehicle title

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. military ID (active duty or retired military and their dependents, and DoD civilians)

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

DHS-designated enhanced driver's license

Airline or airport-issued ID (if issued under a TSA-approved security plan)

Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

A complete list can be found here.

The following states did not receive an extension for 2016 or 2017. Therefore, they continue to be subject to current enforcement activities. Federal agencies may not accept driver’s licenses and identification cards from these states:

Minnesota+

Missouri

Washington+

+ Federal officials may continue to accept Enhanced Driver’s Licenses from these states.

The following states/territories have a limited extension through June 6, 2017, allowing Federal agencies to accept driver's licenses and identification cards from these states/territories:

Alaska

California

Oregon

Virginia

The following states/territories have an extension through October 10, 2017, allowing Federal agencies to accept driver's licenses and identification cards from these states/territories:

American Samoa

Idaho

Illinois

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Michigan

N. Marianas

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

N. Carolina

N. Dakota

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

Texas

Virgin Islands

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the Federal Government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses.” The Act established minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits Federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards. The purposes covered by the Act are: accessing Federal facilities, entering nuclear power plants, and, no sooner than 2016, boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft.

Starting January 22, 2018, driver's licenses issued by non-compliant states will no longer be accepted at TSA checkpoints.

For the most current information concerning state-by-state compliance with the REAL ID Act, please go to: HTTPS://WWW.DHS.GOV/CURRENT-STATUS-STATES-TERRITORIES