Changes coming for federal building, installation access in 2017
Dec. 22, 2016 -- Beginning next month, the list of states and territories whose identifications cards (including drivers’ licenses) are not compliant with the Real ID Act of 2005 will grow by 28. The Real ID Act of 2005 requires enhanced driver’s license to be issued by all 50 states and U.S. territories.
Starting January 30, 2017, Federal agencies and nuclear power plants may not accept for official purposes driver’s licenses and state IDs from a noncompliant state/territory without an extension. This includes access to Carlisle Barracks.
States currently not in compliance:
- Kentucky
- Maine
- Montana
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
People who wish to gain access to a military installation or federal building with a form of ID from a non-compliant state must provide a secondary form of identification. Acceptable forms of secondary ID include
- U.S. passport
- Current car registration, proof of insurance or vehicle title
- DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)
- U.S. military ID (active duty or retired military and their dependents, and DoD civilians)
- Permanent resident card
- Border crossing card
- DHS-designated enhanced driver's license
- Airline or airport-issued ID (if issued under a TSA-approved security plan)
- Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID
- HSPD-12 PIV card
- Foreign government-issued passport
- Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card
- Transportation worker identification credential
- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)
- U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential
A complete list can be found here.
The following states did not receive an extension for 2016 or 2017. Therefore, they continue to be subject to current enforcement activities. Federal agencies may not accept driver’s licenses and identification cards from these states:
- Minnesota+
- Missouri
- Washington+
+ Federal officials may continue to accept Enhanced Driver’s Licenses from these states.
The following states/territories have a limited extension through June 6, 2017, allowing Federal agencies to accept driver's licenses and identification cards from these states/territories:
- Alaska
- California
- Oregon
- Virginia
The following states/territories have an extension through October 10, 2017, allowing Federal agencies to accept driver's licenses and identification cards from these states/territories:
- American Samoa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Louisiana
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- N. Marianas
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- N. Carolina
- N. Dakota
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- Texas
- Virgin Islands
The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the Federal Government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses.” The Act established minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits Federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards. The purposes covered by the Act are: accessing Federal facilities, entering nuclear power plants, and, no sooner than 2016, boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft.
Starting January 22, 2018, driver's licenses issued by non-compliant states will no longer be accepted at TSA checkpoints.
For the most current information concerning state-by-state compliance with the REAL ID Act, please go to: HTTPS://WWW.DHS.GOV/CURRENT-STATUS-STATES-TERRITORIES