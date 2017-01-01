Canopy installation to cause traffic changes at Claremont, Ashburn gates
Work is slated to begin Jan. 12 on a canopy for the Claremont Road gate that will provide cover and safer conditions for both Carlisle Barracks guards and visitors.
As a result, there will be numerous traffic changes associated with the installation starting Jan 12 and ending Jan. 16.
- Vehicle traffic will enter the Claremont Road gate via the route outlined in the map on the right or follow the posted signs.
- All tractor trailer traffic must enter through the Ashburn Drive gate
- ID card holders may still enter through the Ashburn Drive gate, but may encounter delays if a tractor trailer is being inspected
- The Visitors Center will remain open until 10 p.m. daily during the canopy installation.