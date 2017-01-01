More USAWC Community Information

Youth Services babysitter certification course set for February

Attention post youth – come learn some valuable and potentially life-saving skills that just might help you earn some extra money by attending the upcoming babysitter certification course.

The Child & Youth Services course will be offered Feb. 4 & 11 at the McConnell Center. You must attend both days of the session to become certified. The class will run from noon to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 (First Aid & CPR) and 12:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 11 (Babysitter Basics).

The course is open to CYSS members 13-18, but if spots remain after the initial registration, the class will be open to 12-year-olds who wish to participate until the class is full. There is no charge for the class but there is a minimum of 15 students to hold the class with a maximum of 20.

Participants will learn fire safety, developmental activities, how to identify child abuse and learn age appropriate activities they can do with the children and how to prepare healthy snacks. They will also receive CPR and first aid training.

Those who complete the course can be placed on the Carlisle Barracks babysitting referral list and is encouraged for all babysitters. People interested in receiving a copy of the babysitting list can get one from Youth Services or the Moore Child Development Center.

Register early – space is limited. You can find a registration form here and completed forms are due to the McConnell Center by Jan. 27. For more information call (717) 245-4555.