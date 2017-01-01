More USAWC Community Information

Pershing Tavern open, food trucks coming during LVCC renovations

Despite the ongoing renovations at the LeTort View Community Center, Pershing Tavern will be open this month on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, 4-9 p.m.

Since the kitchen is closed, food trucks will be available outside the Tavern until the renovations are complete next month. Customers (adults only) will have to enter thru the Tavern front door and the dining room area will remain closed.

The LVCC is closed this month while upgrades and being performed to the kitchen and dining areas. A new dance floor is also being installed as part of the work. The work is slated to be complete by the end of the month, with a re-opening set for early February.