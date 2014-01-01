Tax Center to open for business Feb. 1
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Center will open its doors for business February 1 and will close on April 17 for the 2016 tax filling season for all military and their Family Members as well as military retirees.
The Tax Center is located at 309 Engineer Ave and hours of operation are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday - Friday. Call 717-245-3986 starting Jan. 23 for appointments.
What to bring:
- Military ID card
- W-2 form (active duty will receive W-2s though "My Pay" no later than Jan. 24)
- W-2 forms for each family member who earned income
- Form 8332 or copy of divorce decree for non-custodial parent claiming a child
- Social Security card for taxpayer and every family member listed on your return
- 1099-INT for any taxable interest paid to you or credited to your account
- 1099-DIV for any income from stocks, mutual funds, investment companies or a real estate trust
- If you sold stocks, bonds or mutual funds during the tax year, you must know your cost basis. If you do not know, call your broker to obtain the information.
- Documentation verifying your 2014 real estate taxes paid on your primary residence
- If you are itemizing deductions, you will need to provide proof of deductions – this is a requirement for charitable contributions
- A voided check or deposit slip to ensure refund monies are dispersed properly
- A copy of last year's tax return.