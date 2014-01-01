More USAWC Community Information

Tax Center to open for business Feb. 1

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Center will open its doors for business February 1 and will close on April 17 for the 2016 tax filling season for all military and their Family Members as well as military retirees.

The Tax Center is located at 309 Engineer Ave and hours of operation are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday - Friday. Call 717-245-3986 starting Jan. 23 for appointments.

What to bring: