More Army War College News, Features

U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center hosts Great Decisions 2017 lecture Series

Great Decisions offers an interactive experience for anyone in the greater Carlisle area to listen and engage on topics of interest to American citizens. The series kicks off Friday, Jan 20 and continues Friday afternoons, 1-3 p.m. through March 17, at the Army Heritage & Education Center. Café Cumberland will be open for lunch and snacks. Community members are invited to attend any or all of the free lectures. Below is the list of subjects and speakers.

• Friday, Jan 20, Saudi Arabia in Transition by Dr. David Commins, Dickinson College

• Friday, Jan 27, Prospects for Afghanistan and Pakistan by Dr. Larry Goodson

• Feb 03, U.S. Foreign Policy and Petroleum by Dr. Bryan T. Stinchfield, Franklin and Marshall College

• Friday, Feb 10, Nuclear Security by Dr. Marybeth Ulrich

• Friday, Feb 17, The Future of Europe by Col. Thomas Moffatt

• Friday, Feb 24, Trade and Politics by Prof. John Troxell

• Friday, March 10, Conflict in the South China Sea by Amb. Daniel Shields

• Friday, March 17, Latin America’s Political Pendulum by Col. Ian Lyles

The Great Decisions is a national civic education program and publication of the Foreign Policy Association, dating to 1954. Great Decisions encourages American citizens to become aware and engaged in important global challenges. The Carlisle area Great Decisions series is sponsored by the Army War College, MOAA, and USAA. All Great Decisions lectures are free and open to the USAWC community and the public at the Army Heritage and Education Center, 950 Soldiers Drive, Carlisle, Pa.

Faculty of the Army War College, Dickinson College and Franklin and Marshall College will share knowledge, and take questions about key topics selected by the Foreign Policy Association’s Great Decisions 2017 program.

All lectures will be available a week later at www.youtube.com/usarmywarcollege

For weather-related decisions, call 717-245-3700 or go to: www.facebook.com/usawc