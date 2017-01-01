More USAWC Community Information

Military Family Program lecture series promotes financial planning

To increase awareness of the financial benefits available to military service members and their families the Military Family Program will host retired Army Col. George Doran, a certified financial planner, as he presents a noon-time family financial planning lecture series in Wil Washcoe Auditorium.

Remaining dates and topics in the series include; Investments on Jan. 10, Insurance on Jan 23, andEstate Management and Review on Feb. 2.

The lectures begin at 11:45 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m.

Designed to complement the one another, the lectures will cover specific factors in the development of a financial program and benefits available to military personnel and their families.

Specific investment, insurance plans and programs will not be covered.

Geographically separated spouses, USAWC Fellows and Distance Education Program students can view the lectures online as they happen at: www.carlisle.army.mil/live/bliss.cfm.

This workshop is open to the Carlisle Barracks community, and registration can be found online at http://www.carlisle.army.mil/orgs/mfp/index.htm.

For more information, please contact the Military Family Program at 717-245-4787, or email usarmy.carlisle.imcom-fmwrc.mbx.mfp@mail.mil.