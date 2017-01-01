More USAWC Community Information

Two Carlisle area cook-off competitions to entertain AWC community

Has the chill of winter left you feeling blue? Are you looking to spice things up and put a little fire back in your weekend? Good news chili connoisseurs the Civilian Students’ and Downtown Carlisle Association’s chili cook-off competitions will soon delight the Army War College community Feb. 10 and 11.

First the Army War College Civilian Students Class of 2017 will host a sports tailgate themed chili cook-off competition at the Letort View Community Center on Friday Feb. 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The cost of this event is $20 per adult, and interested partakers can purchase tickets from their seminar’s civilian representatives until Feb. 1.

Entertainment at the event will include a DJ, line dancing lessons, and an optional seminar chili cook-off competition.

The entry fee to compete in the chili cook-off is $10 per entry. There is a limit of two entries per seminar. Entries for the competition must be made at the LVCC by Feb. 1.

The USAWC Civilian hosted chili cook-off will award prizes for the best chili and best decorated seminar table. The civilian students will also give prizes away at the door.

If this first evening of delicious chili, warming the depths of your palate, isn’t adequate enough to fill the need in the pit of your stomach the AWC community is also invited to participate in the Downtown Carlisle Association’s inaugural Ice Art Fest’s chili cook-off competition on Saturday Feb. 11.

The inaugural Ice Art Fest will take place in downtown Carlisle Feb. 10 through 12, will feature more than 38 different ice sculptures and is co-sponsored by Carlisle Barracks’ MWR.

Their first ever chili cook-off event will offer awards to the People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice chili cook-off winners and to the most creatively decorated table.

There is a $10 fee to participate as a chili cooker in this event, and registration closes Feb. 10.

Please contact Randy Williams of MWR at 717-245-3777 for more information about the inaugural Ice Art Fest’s chili cook-off competition, or visit www.lovecarlisle.com