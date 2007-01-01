More Army War College News, Features

Department of State provides perspective to strategic education

Offering unique perspectives from careers spent abroad and outside the ranks of the military, Department of State foreign service officers play a vital role in teaching an understanding of diplomacy as a tool of national power and its role in foreign policy. These senior foreign service officers have attained senior grades equivalent to general officer rank in the military or to Senior Executive Service rank.

Daniel Shields, who served as the U.S. Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam from 2011 to 2014, is the diplomatic advisor to the commandant and senior Department of State official here at the U.S. Army War College. The Department of State presence includes two senior foreign service officers who teach core courses and electives as full time faculty of the School of Strategic Landpower, while another senior foreign service officers serves as an advisor to the Peace Keeping and Stability Operations Institute. Together, the three teach lessons pertaining to diplomacy, civilian/military relations, and interagency coordination.

“Diplomacy education is one of the really important instruments of power and statecraft,” said Shields. “I think it’s possible for all of us who are interested in strategy to do better in terms of developing our understanding of diplomacy.”

“I think to be a strategic leader in the military you need to understand how things work when they aren’t going wrong, and what the other tools of national power are that youcan use to avoid going the military route, which is the optimal solution for everyone I think,” said Catherine Hill-Herndon, senior foreign service officers.

Diplomatic advisor to the commandant and senior Department of State official here at the U.S. Army War College, Daniel Shields sits down with senior foreign service officers Catherine Hill-Herndon and Tamara Fitzgerald to discuss their upcoming elective on the practice of diplomacy.

“The State officers have a different perspective,” Hill-Herndon said. “When you work mostly with the State Department overseas in an embassy you have a whole different perspective on the world than if you’re mostly deployed in conflict zones or in humanitarian assistance efforts. It’s just normal business. What does normal business look like? How do things get resolved, because there are crises every day that don’t necessarily get in the newspapers … but involve U.S. strategic interests … that the State Department and the other foreign affairs agencies overseas deal with, daily.”

Hill-Herndon is a graduate of resident class of 2010. She is a minister counselor in the Senior Foreign Service and joined the Foreign Service in 1985 as an economic officer. Her most recent overseas assignment was as Deputy Chief of Mission in South Africa.

“Our role in the war college is to provide the diplomatic perspective, which is very usefully different, I think, than the perspective you get from most of the other professors here,” said Mark Perry, a senior foreign service officers who contrasted his Department of State colleagues with their military and academic counterparts on faculty. “What about the practice of diplomacy, the practical application of American diplomacy? That’s the perspective we bring. We bring it to our seminars and, more broadly, each of us foreign service officers who are here also sit in when requested in electives or lessons that the other schools are offering, so we can share our perspective as broadly as possible.”

Mark Perry, a senior foreign service officers with many years of service in the field and key positions in the District of Columbia, and now serves as a faculty advisor in the Department of National Security Strategy with an emphasis on Eurasia studies.

To advance the dialogue on diplomacy education, the Army War College hosted recently a workshop in collaboration with the Department of State Foreign Service Institute, other war colleges from around the country, and institutions such as the Penn State School of International Affairs and the Institute for Diplomatic Study at Georgetown University.

“One of the lessons we successfully learned from our experiences in Iraq and Afghanistan is that the military and civilian elements of the government must work well together, and you can’t just leave it to chance that that’s going to happen. We need to have cross fertilization. We need to have opportunities to be working together earlier in our careers … introducing elements of civ/mil relations, the interagency process … so that as those people grow up in their careers they’re attuned to the importance of these things,” said Perry.

The Peacekeeping and Stability Operations Institute also has a State Dept. officer attached as an advisor. Tamara Fitzgerald is a senior foreign service officer with 26 years of experience as a diplomat. She works on a variety of research projects with the three divisions within PKSOI, and currently assisting European Command and the Swedish Armed Forces on war gaming exercises related to stabilization.

Diplomatic advisor to the commandant and senior Department of State official here at the U.S. Army War College, Daniel Shields, sits down with senior foreign service officers Tamara Fitzgerald and Mark Perry, and USAID representative Ryan McCannell to discuss their collaboration on an upcoming elective to advance USAWC students’ understanding of diplomacy.

The Department of State puts emphasis on working with the U.N. to help restore stability in a number of places around the world. There is a great deal of interest by the Department of State in the work that PKSOI does. The International Organizations Bureau, which is mainly responsible for working with the U.N., also has close contact and cooperates with PKSOI to determine how the U.S. can be more effective in its involvement in peacekeeping and stability operations around the world.

As a Political Officer Fitzgerald served in the District of Columbia and in 10 overseas assignments including Vienna, Kabul, Berlin, Baghdad, Canberra, Minsk and Moscow. She is a 2007 graduate of the National War College.

Additionally, the war college faculty includes three senior foreign service officers who contribute the perspective of their years in the Department of State: David Bennett, Sherwood McGinnis, and Grace Stettenbauer.

The current AWC Class of 2017 has one resident student from the Department of State, while Distance Education Program hosts six students advancing toward graduation in 2017 and seven in the class of 2018.

“The DDE program here is extremely attractive to State Department foreign service officers who are overseas,” Shields said. “They don’t have many options if they want to get a Master’s Degree in National Security Studies and they’re assigned overseas. This is by far the best program for them.”

Ambassador Shields and his State and USAID colleagues on the U.S. Army War College faculty will collaborate to teach an elective starting in May on the practice of diplomacy. The idea behind the diplomacy elective is to help next-generation strategic leaders, especially military officers who may not have had much previous exposure to diplomacy, to deepen their understanding of this vital instrument of statecraft.