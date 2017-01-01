More USAWC Community Information

Sorrenti assumes command of Headquarters Detachment

The transfer of responsibility and command is a tradition that goes back to the earliest days of the Army. The tradition continued at Carlisle Barracks Jan. 11 as Capt. Shavayey Cato handed command of the Carlisle Barracks Headquarters Detachment to Capt. Jordan Sorrenti during a ceremony at the Letort View Community Center.

During the ceremony the company guidon was passed from Sgt. 1stClass Eric Towns, to Cato who handed them to Lt. Col. Greg Ank, garrison commander who then handed them to Sorrenti, to ensure that the unit and its Soldiers are never without official leadership, a continuation of trust, and also signifies an allegiance of Soldiers to their unit's commander.

The Soldiers of Carlisle Barracks support the Garrison and tenant organizations of the more than 260-year old installation. The HHD commander and his team provide support to the headquarters through the management of personnel training, military personnel actions and strength management, supply and services and Family Readiness programs for Soldiers assigned and attached to the Headquarters.

“The Army does not train Soldiers to run and support military installations,” said Ank. “But it does develop leaders, leaders who are capable, innovative and motivated to handle the challenges of command. Captain Cato is one of those outstanding leaders. He exceled as a consummate professional leading people and managing programs.”

Cato thanked the Soldiers, employees and family members of Carlisle Barracks during his remarks.

“This has been the best assignment in the Army,” he said. “I want to thank the Soldiers and civilians here to create an environment for us to grow. What we do here is important, thanks for working hard to keep our country safe.”

Incoming commander Sorrenti thanked Cato for setting the conditions for continued success.