ISME honors Snider with lifetime achievement award for ethics

To say Dr. Don Snider had an impressive 54-year career in service to his country is an understatement. He was as an Army infantry officer in Vietnam for three combat tours. He served in the Reagan and Bush administrations while on the staff of the National Security Council. And, following his retirement as a colonel in the Army, he mentored the future leaders of the Army as a professor at West Point. These contributions alone make for a notable career.

It was at West Point however, when Snider’s career shifted to the Army’s renewed scholarly study of the military as a profession, to include its ethics and character development, that he began the work that would leave its lasting impression on the Army and the military profession.

Dr. Don Snider speaks from the podium in Bliss Hall at an award and retirement ceremony held in his honor Oct. 13, 2016.

This contribution to the understanding of the military as a profession is why the International Society for Military Ethics will honor Snider with their inaugural Brig. Gen. Malham Wakin Founder’s Award for Lifetime Achievement in Military Ethics, which the society will present to Snider at ceremony held in the District of Columbia on Jan. 26, 2017.

“I started out studying civ/mil relations as a political science,” said Snider. “And I got interested in the mil side of civ/mil, because all the literature and the people studying in this field just assumed that the military was a bureaucracy.”

Snider’s accomplishments include: leading a two-year effort to produce the first-ever doctrine on the U.S. Army as a military profession, assisting in the effort to redefine the Army’s professional ethic, and most recently published in the Winter 2015-2016 Parameters, “Will Army 2025 be a Military Profession?” He was also a senior fellow at the Center for the Army Profession and Ethic (CAPE).

“He has done more to help the members of the profession understand their profession than anyone else,” said Prof. Douglas Lovelace, director of the Strategic Studies Institute. Lovelace and Snider have known each other for 20 years, and first met while speaking at the same conference in the District of Columbia. “His major contribution is to help the profession understand itself, and the fact that it is a profession.”

Dr. Don Snider addresses the audience gathered for his award and retirement ceremony held in Bliss Hall on Oct. 13, 2016.

Snider is now an Adjunct Research Professor at SSI and able to continue his research as volunteer. “It’s a way for the Army to capture some expertise on a part-time basis,” said Snider. “I can still contribute, as long as I’m current.”

“Nobody has been more absolutely stubborn and persistent in advocating and promoting this ideal, which has had a profound effect around the world, said Dr. George Lucas, president of the International Society for Military Ethics.

The International Society for Military Ethics named their inaugural award after Brig. Gen. Malham Wakin the retired head of the Air Force Academy’s Department of Philosophy. Wakin was a champion of military ethics and the founder of the International Society for Military Ethics said Lucas.

“I’m immensely humbled that I would get an award that’s named after Malham Wakin, because he has always been an idol of mine,” said Snider. “When I started this, he was the “dean” of ethicists.”