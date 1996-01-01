More Army War College News, Features

Army War College inducts Norwegian General into the International Hall of Fame

Jan. 24, 2017 -- The U.S. Army War College acknowledged the achievements of one its former students: Norwegian Maj. Gen. Odin Johannessen, whom the King in Council appointed as the Chief of Staff of the Norwegian Army in Oct. 2015.

“Maj. Gen. Johannessen exemplified the ideals of the Army War College through his actions and the leadership of his nation’s armed forces,” said Col. Rory Crooks the director of the International Fellows Program. “In doing so, he brought great credit to the International Fellows Program and reinforced the fact that armies around the world clearly send us their best and brightest officers.”

Maj. Gen. William Rapp, Commandant U.S. Army War College escorts Norwegian Maj. Gen. Odin Johannessen down the hall of flags after his induction to the International Fellow Hall of Fame, Bliss Hall, Jan. 24, 2017

As the 62nd International Fellow to be inducted into the International Fellows Hall of Fame, Johannessen spoke to the class of 2017 and faculty as well as colleagues from his class of 2011 gathered to honor him in a formal ceremony in Bliss Hall.

“Yes I have faced challenges, and sometimes I have asked myself - is it really worth it,” said Maj. Gen. Johannessen. “But then there has always been this good hand at the back of my shoulders saying ‘hey, just divide the problem, think critically and you will see that there is answer’ it won’t come easy but you have to work on it, and keep on.”

Johannessen started his military career at the Infantry Officer Candidate School in 1981, and served at the School Company until he attended the Army Military Academy in 1983. After graduating from the Army Military Academy in 1986 he served in various positions in the Border Guard and Army Staff. His first tour abroad was in 1996 to 1998 as Operations Officer and Battalion second in command in Bosnia with the Implementation and later Stabilization Force.

Promoted to Lt. Col., Johannessen in 2001 and in 2004 took command of the Telemark Battalion, at the time the only fully professionalized Battalion in the Army. During this time his battalion deployed to Afghanistan as a Quick Reaction Force for the Regional Command North with ISAF / NATO.

Since attending the Army War College in 2011, Johannessen took command over Brigade North, the Norwegian Army’s largest unit. The Army promoted Johannessen to the rank of Maj. Gen. in 2014, the King in Council then appointed Johannessen as the chief of staff of the army in Oct. 2015.

Maj. Gen. William Rapp, Commandant U.S. Army War College applaudes Maj. Gen. Odin Johannessen's induction into the USAWC's International Hall of Fame, Bliss Hall, Jan. 24, 2017.

The USAWC established the International Fellows Program to promote a mutual understanding and good working relationship between senior U.S. officers and senior officers of select foreign countries -- to offer an opportunity for senior military officers from allied and friendly countries, to study, research, and write about subjects of significance to the security interest of the their own and allied nations; and to enrich the educational environment of the USAWC and to improve the International Fellows’ firsthand knowledge of U.S. culture and institution through study and travel in the United States.