Marine Commandant discusses evolving operational environments with AWC students

As the world progresses and technology becomes more prevalent in our lives diverse operational concerns emerge, which, give our military leaders reason to pause as they prepare for the operational environment of 2025. Five of these drivers of change are complex terrains, contested domains, technology proliferation, information as a weapon and the battle of signatures.

Gen. Robert Neller, 37th Commandant of the United States Marine Corps, addressed these drivers of change when he gave his insights into how the Marine Corps is innovating and adapting its operational concepts to prepare to meet these evolving threats as he addressed the student body of the U.S. Army War College in Bliss Hall on Jan 12.

Gen. Robert Neller, 37th Commandant of the United States Marine Corps, sits to speak with the Marine Corps students of the Class of 2017. The discussion took place after a Neller’s lecture to the students of U.S. Army War College in Bliss Hall on Jan. 12.

“We’ve got to change … not that we haven’t done well, not that we haven’t distinguished ourselves in the last 15, 16 years, but if you’re not changing somebody else is gaining on you,” said Neller. “You can’t rest for a second, because our advisories and those that would do us harm they certainly have changed. They have developed an incredible capability.”

Neller also discussed the Marine Corps’ document The Marine Corps Operating Concept: How an Expeditionary Force Operates in the 21st Century, or MOC. The MOC is the first document produced by the Marine Corps to address how the force might operate in the future.

Gen. Robert Neller, 37th Commandant of the United States Marine Corps, discusses five divers of change which face strategic leaders as they prepare for the operational environment of 2025. The discussion was part of a lecture given by Neller to the students of U.S. Army War College on Jan. 12.

“It’s how we’re going to try to change, not only the force structure, but the capabilities we have, how we educate, how we train and how we prepare the force to try to set ourselves up for how we’re going to operate in the future,” said Neller.

“Gen. Neller did a fantastic job of painting a picture of the future operating environment with his five drivers of change,” said Lt. Col. Mark Kappelmann, a student from Seminar 24. “I was stationed in Germany with U.S. Army Europe. In that theater we witnessed the budding of these five drivers and could see how they affected both partners and adversaries. The Commandant’s ability to convey the challenges of the future environment as these drivers mature was a good warning to those who argue against the need for a strong, ready and resilient military in the future, and a good roadmap for those of us who are practitioners of the military art.”