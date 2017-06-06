Army War College congratulates local middle school essay finalists
(Feb 15, 2017) – The U.S. Army War College recognized a talented group of young writers today during its annual African American History Month celebration held here in Bliss Hall Auditorium. The middle school-age writers received honors for their participation in an essay writing competition related this year’s African American History Month.
Ms. Sheila Dow-Ford, CEO of Dow/Ford Strategies, led a discussion panel prior to the local students’ recognition. Joining her were USAWC students Col. Arvesta Roberson and Col. Kareem Montague, who offered their insights on the numerous contributions made by African-Americans throughout history to the nation and military.
See: http://local21news.com/news/local/army-war-college-recognizes-local-students-for-their-winning-essays
“I thought this was an extraordinary event,” said Dow-Ford. “The concept of taking young people, giving them an assignment, and then bringing them in to acknowledge the work around the assignment ... that’s critical. I hope you do this again.”
Dow-Ford currently serves on the boards of the Education and Policy Leadership Center, PA Partnerships for Children, The Hershey Company and is a director of Harrisburg University. Dow-Ford served in numerous educational positions throughout her career, among them, executive vice president and chief counsel of the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, chief counsel of the New Jersey School Boards Association, and
acommissioner on the New Jersey Governor’s Quality Education Commission.
After honoring the middle school award-winners, the audience will enjoyed a cultural food sampling in the Bliss Hall foyer.
This year's 2017 Black History Month - Essay Contest Awardees are: