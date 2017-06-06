More USAWC Community Information

Army War College congratulates local middle school essay finalists

(Feb 15, 2017) – The U.S. Army War College recognized a talented group of young writers today during its annual African American History Month celebration held here in Bliss Hall Auditorium. The middle school-age writers received honors for their participation in an essay writing competition related this year’s African American History Month.

Ms. Sheila Dow-Ford, CEO of Dow/Ford Strategies, led a discussion panel prior to the local students’ recognition. Joining her were USAWC students Col. Arvesta Roberson and Col. Kareem Montague, who offered their insights on the numerous contributions made by African-Americans throughout history to the nation and military.

See: http://local21news.com/news/local/army-war-college-recognizes-local-students-for-their-winning-essays

“I thought this was an extraordinary event,” said Dow-Ford. “The concept of taking young people, giving them an assignment, and then bringing them in to acknowledge the work around the assignment ... that’s critical. I hope you do this again.”

Dow-Ford currently serves on the boards of the Education and Policy Leadership Center, PA Partnerships for Children, The Hershey Company and is a director of Harrisburg University. Dow-Ford served in numerous educational positions throughout her career, among them, executive vice president and chief counsel of the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, chief counsel of the New Jersey School Boards Association, and a commissioner on the New Jersey Governor’s Quality Education Commission.

After honoring the middle school award-winners, the audience will enjoyed a cultural food sampling in the Bliss Hall foyer.

This year's 2017 Black History Month - Essay Contest Awardees are:

Big Spring Middle School Eagle View Middle School

Principal, Dr. Wilson Principal, Mr. Gallagher

6th Grade: Nick Walter 6th Grade: Ashley Ross

7th Grade: Laila Moore 7th Grade: Kharace Ogunnaike

8th Grade: Abigail Bicking

Good Hope Middle School Grace Baptist School

Principal, Mr. Hosenfeld Principal, Mr. Drummond

7th Grade: Christian Foust 6th Grade: Ariella Cook

8th Grade: Akshaj Kumar 7th Grade: Savannah Bowlus

8th Grade: Jesse Beck

Lamberton Middle School Mechanicsburg Middle School

Principal, Mr. Colestock Principal, Dr. Yohn

6th Grade: Benjamin Myers 6th Grade: Jacklyn Wyszynski

6th Grade: Roma Cervino 7th Grade: Raihana Yameogo

6th Grade: Sam Salomone 8th Grade: Marissa Duggan

Saint Patrick School Wilson Middle School

Principal, Mr. Fly Principal, Mr. Friend

6th Grade: Antonio Centenera 6th Grade: Jakyra Gottshall

7th Grade: Eve Hornick 7th Grade: Sejla Podzic

8th Grade: Lucy Cooper Silvis 8th Grade: Destiny McFalls

Yellow Breeches Middle School

Principal, Dr. White

6th Grade: Martha Mundell