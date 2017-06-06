More USAWC Community Information
 

 Army War College congratulates local middle school essay finalists

(Feb 15, 2017) – The U.S. Army War College recognized a talented group of young writers today during its annual African American History Month celebration held here in Bliss Hall Auditorium. The middle school-age writers received honors for their participation in an essay writing competition related this year’s African American History Month.

Ms. Sheila Dow-Ford, CEO of Dow/Ford Strategies, led a discussion panel prior to the local students’ recognition. Joining her were USAWC students Col. Arvesta Roberson and Col. Kareem Montague, who offered their insights on the numerous contributions made by African-Americans throughout history to the nation and military.

See:  http://local21news.com/news/local/army-war-college-recognizes-local-students-for-their-winning-essays

“I thought this was an extraordinary event,” said Dow-Ford. “The concept of taking young people, giving them an assignment, and then bringing them in to acknowledge the work around the assignment ... that’s critical. I hope you do this again.”

Dow-Ford currently serves on the boards of the Education and Policy Leadership Center, PA Partnerships for Children, The Hershey Company and is a director of Harrisburg University. Dow-Ford served in numerous educational positions throughout her career, among them,  executive vice president and chief counsel of the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, chief counsel of the New Jersey School Boards Association, and acommissioner on the New Jersey Governor’s Quality Education Commission.

After honoring the middle school award-winners, the audience will enjoyed a cultural food sampling in the Bliss Hall foyer.

This year's 2017 Black History Month - Essay Contest Awardees are:

Big Spring Middle School                                                                                 Eagle View Middle School
Principal, Dr. Wilson                                                                           Principal, Mr. Gallagher
6th Grade: Nick Walter                                                                       6th Grade: Ashley Ross
7th Grade: Laila Moore                                                                       7th Grade: Kharace Ogunnaike
8th Grade: Abigail Bicking
 
 
 
Good Hope Middle School                                                               Grace Baptist School
Principal, Mr. Hosenfeld                                                                       Principal, Mr. Drummond
7th Grade: Christian Foust                                                                  6th Grade: Ariella Cook
8th Grade: Akshaj Kumar                                                                   7th Grade: Savannah Bowlus
                                                                                                        8th Grade: Jesse Beck
 
 
 
Lamberton Middle School                                                               Mechanicsburg Middle School
Principal, Mr. Colestock                                                                       Principal, Dr. Yohn
6th Grade: Benjamin Myers                                                                 6th Grade: Jacklyn Wyszynski
6th Grade: Roma Cervino                                                                   7th Grade: Raihana Yameogo
6th Grade: Sam Salomone                                                                  8th Grade: Marissa Duggan
 
 
 
Saint Patrick School                                                                       Wilson Middle School
Principal, Mr. Fly                                                                                Principal, Mr. Friend
6th Grade: Antonio Centenera                                                           6th Grade: Jakyra Gottshall
7th Grade: Eve Hornick                                                                     7th Grade: Sejla Podzic
8th Grade: Lucy Cooper Silvis                                                            8th Grade: Destiny McFalls
 
 
 
Yellow Breeches Middle School
Principal, Dr. White
6th Grade: Martha Mundell
 
 
To read the award winning essays, please follow this link:

 