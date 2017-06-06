More USAWC Community Information

Local recognition of National Prayer Breakfast set for Feb 23

Carlisle Barracks will host a local recognition of the National Prayer Breakfast at the LeTort View Community Center Feb 23, at 6:30 a.m.

Guest speaker for the event is Chap. (Col.) John Kallerson, Army War College Professor of Ethics and Senior Chaplain. Tickets for the event can be obtained from USAWC seminar leaders or the Chapel staff. There is no cost for the breakfast, but donations are accepted.

All faiths are welcome to the event, hosted by the Chapel staff. All proceeds from donations going to benefit Project SHARE, a foodbank in Carlisle.