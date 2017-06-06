More USAWC Community Information

Tax Center now open for business

Tax Center volunteers, garrison staff and members of the Carlisle Barracks team cut a ribbon opening the Carlisle Barracks Tax Center for the 2016 tax year. The Tax Center is located at 309 Engineer Ave and hours of operation are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Jan. 31, 2017 -- The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Center opened its doors for business February 1 and will close on April 17 for the 2016 tax filling season for all Active Duty military and their Family Members as well as military retirees.

The Tax Center is located at 309 Engineer Ave and hours of operation are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday - Friday. Call 717-245-3986 starting Jan. 23 for appointments.

What to bring: