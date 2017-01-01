More Army, Defense News

DA Civilians now eligible to utilize SHARP services

Effective Jan. 5, the Army implemented a one-year pilot expanding reporting options and Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) services for Department of the Army Civilians who are victims of non-intimate partner sexual assault. These services are available for appropriated and non-appropriated funds employees.

“This is an effort to provide confidential help to civilian victims, who might not otherwise report their assaults,” said Sgt. 1stClass Mia Gillens, Army War College Sexual Assault Response Coordinator.

During the pilot period, DA Civilians have two reporting options:

Restricted reporting, which allows an individual to disclose a sexual assault and obtain advocacy services without initiating an investigation.

Unrestricted reporting, which results in notification to the supervisor or chain of command and the appropriate law enforcement agency. DA Civilians' sexual harassment complaints will continue to be processed through Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) channels in accordance with AR 690-600

Either reporting option elected will allow DA Civilians to receive services from SHARP professionals such as a sexual assault response coordinator, a victim advocate, or a victim representative. SHARP professionals will offer DA Civilians:

Referral services for medical and legal care, authorized by law or policy.

Off-post resources such as additional advocacy services, appropriate medical resources and counseling available in the local community. DA Civilians are not eligible for expedited transfer, a request to move to a new unit or installation.

For more information contact the Army War College SARC office at (717) 245-3086, cell phone (717) 609-7453 or the 24 Hour hotline at (717) 245-4998. The office is located in Anne Ely Hall, Room 207.