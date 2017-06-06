More USAWC Community Information

‘Souper Bowl’ raises money for local foodbank

The New England Patriots weren’t the only winners this weekend as the “Souper Bowl,” held at the post chapel, raised $2,424.06 in donations for a local food back, Project SHARE.

Since 1990, youths across the country have been collecting money and food in the weeks leading up to the “Big Game.” Teaming up with local partners, these groups give 100% of donations to local charities, changing the nation's largest weekend of football into the largest weekend of caring.

Held locally for 10 years, chapel youths collect donations after church services on Feb. 4 & 5 and sponsored a "Souper" luncheon, with soup donated by the youth and chapel community.