Spouses Club Auction set for Thursday, Feb. 16 at LVCC: Bid on fun, Invest in community

You can have fun doing good at the Carlisle Barracks Spouses Club annual auction at the Letort View Community Center, Thursday, Feb. 16. Doors open at 5:30 p.m, cocktails at 6 p.m., and the auction begins at 7 p.m.

The James Bond-theme, Diamonds are Forever, is just for fun -- featuring heavy hor d'oeuvres and desserts.

The underlying purpose of the event is to raise funds, through silent and live auctions, that will benefit the CBSC Scholarship and Community Outreach Program.

Great neighbors within the Carlisle Barracks and Carlisle-area communiites, the club donated $20 thousand to scholarships and outreach programs through the community.

Tickets are available for purchase during the Wed evening ballroom dancing class, or contact Deanna at 208-794-4505.

Learn more at carlislebarracksspousesclub.org.