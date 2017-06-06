More USAWC Community Information

Doing good while having fun: CBSC Benefit Auction takes place Thursday, Feb 16 at LVCC

You can enjoy good company in many ways, but the Carlisle Barracks Spouses Club masters the art of having fun while doing good.

The annual CBSC Auction takes place Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Letort View Community Center, with doors open at 5:30 p.m for silent auction; cocktails at 6 p.m, and live auction at 7 pm.

The LVCC will provide heavy hors d'oervres and ambiance for the Diamonds are Forever theme.

Last year, the spouses club donated $20 thousand in scholarships and fund for good causes in the greater Carlisle/ Carlisle Barracks community.

This year, it's time to sit back, enjoy, and prepare to bid.

The tickets are available for purchase on Wednesday evenings during the ballroom dancing class or contact Deanna , at 208-794-4504.

Find more information on the CBSC website at http://carlislebarracksspousesclub.org