Allies, Partners and Rivals -- and European Strategic Autonomy?

On Tuesday, Feb, 21 at 11:45 a.m. Sven Biscop will address students, faculty and researchers at the Army War College, about the future of the US-EU relationship.

Not only has US President Trump asked whether NATO is obsolete, he has also welcomed the Brexit and expressed the interest that more EU Member States would follow the British example.

Plenty of actors see themselves as rivals of the EU as they are seeking to control markets, territories, and resources. But perhaps new partnerships can be imagined as well. When the strategies of the great powers as well as the balance of power between them are shifting, creative strategic thinking on Europe’s part is called for. With great foresight, High Representative Federica Mogherini wrote a call for strategic autonomy into the June 2016 EU Global Strategy.

But do all Europeans have the same understanding of what EU strategic autonomy means? Which ends can the EU realistically aspire to, can it achieve strategic autonomy in doing so, and who can be its partners?

