Spouses Club Auction - THU, Feb. 16 - Having fun while doing good

Feb. 6, 2017 -- Doing good can be fun when the Carlisle Barracks Spouses Club takes the reins.

On Thursday evening, Feb 16, the LVCC will host the silent auction and live auction of the Diamonds Are Forever benefit fundraiser for charity donations. Doors open at 5:30 p.m, cocktails at 6 p.m., and live auction begins at 7.

Last year, the club donated $20 thousand to causes across the Carlisle and Carlisle Barracks communities, to include scholarships.

This year, participants can enjoy heavy hors d'hoevres and good company while planning the next bid.

For more details, see carlislebarracksspousesclub.org. The tickets are available for purchase on Wednesday evenings during the ballroom dancing class or contact Deanna at 208-794-4504.