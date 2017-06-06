More USAWC Community Information

IMCOM – Training leadership visits Carlisle Barracks

Vincent Grewatz, director, Installation Management Command – Training, met with Carlisle Barracks Garrison directors during a working lunch Feb. 14. Grewatz and his leadership team made their first visit to the historic post.

Grewatz was accompanied on his visit by Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Geddings, senior enlisted leader of IMCOM-Training, to see first-hand the successes and challenges of the Army’s second oldest active Army post. They made their first visit to the post as after IMCOM realigned its command structure away from regions to concentrate on different focus areas such as readiness, sustainment and training. The new “ID-T” is headquartered at Ft. Eustis, Va., to create synergy with the Training and Doctrine Command.

While here Grewatz met with garrison directors, toured the post and held a working lunch to share his priorities as director, how the stand-up of the new directorates is going and find out what issues the garrison needs assistance with.

“This will be a good transformation, but it will be bumpy until we get there,” he said. “Do not assume this transformation will be like others you have been through. This is an opportunity to rest IMCOM.”

Jim O'Connell, Fire Chief, talks to Grewatz about the fire station and the challenges of operating out of a 1930's era building.

Grewatz discussed how the new structure should allow for better support to the garrisons.

“We have functional depth that can help you,” he said. “We should be more effective in helping you, help us grow into this role. Ask for help and over-communicate if you need to.”

He outlined his four priorities as director:

Deliver services to standard.

Build & move the IMCOM Training team.

Know our installations: issues/challenges, strengths/weaknesses in order to provide value-added support in achieving solutions.

Establish processes and procedures.

“Tomorrow is not the same as today,” he said. “Use this transition as an opportunity to see what needs to change.”

He thanked the staff for their hard work and dedication supporting the Army War College and the Army.

“You’ve got a lot to be proud of here,” he said. “To help us make this transition smooth it is critical that you all keep doing what you are doing. We need you to help us define what right looks like.”