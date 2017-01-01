Army War College Community Banner
Home
News
Army War College News, Features
USAWC Community Information
Army, Defense News
Sequestration, Furlough News
Galleries
Photo Galleries
Video Galleries
News Feeds
Early Bird
DA Stand-To-News
Army.mil
DOD American Forces
Parameters
Links
US Army War College
Carlisle Barracks Garrison
Strategic Studies Institute
Center for Strategic Leadership
U.S. Army Peacekeeping and Stability Operations Institute
Army Heritage and Education Center
Archives
RSS Subscription
Friday
February
17
Mostly Cloudy
Temp: 45.0 °
Winds: 4.6 mph
Windchill: 43 °
More Army, Defense News
DA Civilians now eligible to utilize SHARP services
Mattis issues budget guidance, says 2017 submission will rise
Message to the Department of Defense from Secretary of Defense James Mattis
Contact Us