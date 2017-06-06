More USAWC Community Information

‘You don’t have to do this alone,’ key message of Prayer Breakfast

Keynote speaker speaker Chap. (Col.) John Kallerson, Army War College Professor of Ethics and Senior Chaplain, spoke about the importance of faith and relationships during the Carlisle Barracks National Prayer Breakfast Feb 23 in the LVCC.

Feb. 23, 2017 -- The importance of faith and relationships in uncertain times was the theme of the day during the Carlisle Barracks observance of the National Prayer Breakfast Feb. 23 at the LeTort View Community Center.

The crowd of Carlisle Barracks employees and Army War College students, staff and faculty, as well as local clergy, were treated to an early morning of food and fellowship before listening to remarks from keynote speaker Chap. (Col.) John Kallerson, Army War College Professor of Ethics and Senior Chaplain.

Kallerson shared a story of World War II Chaplain Capt. Delbert A. Kuehl, who was portrayed in the movie “A Bridge Too Far,” which highlighted the actions of the 3d Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment as American and British Soldiers attempted to cross the Rhine River in Holland. Kuehl, the unit Chaplain, accompanied the unit in the initial assault daylight crossing and voluntarily remained there for hours rendering first aid to the many injured, and helped evacuate 35 wounded Solder despite being wounded himself. He received a Silver Star for valor and a Purple Heart for his actions.

While serving in the same unit decades later, Kallerson met Kuehl and had an opportunity to meet him and ask about his experience. He asked if the moments before he left on the mission was a major life changing event. Kuehl responded by saying that it wasn’t that moment, or big moments in a Soldiers life that make him see the value of faith and trust in his fellow Soldiers, but it’s the little moments that truly make a difference.

“That made me realize that Soldiers learn to operate in an uncertain world and we understand it in a way that most people don’t,” he said. “We live through connections, shared experience, adversity and faith connections.”

The Carlisle Barracks community was joined by local clergy during the annual prayer breakfast.

He said that his time with Kuehl reinforced the importance of faith and relationships.

“Your life is part of a larger purpose and you exist for a reason,” he said to the audience. “You don’t have to deal with this uncertainty alone.”

The Prayer Breakfast was hosted and sponsored by the Post Chapel.