MWR update on hourly care

Hourly Care is a program that meets the needs of parents requiring short term child care on intermittent basis and reservations can be made on-line 30 days in advance for a maximum of 20 hours per week. To reserve a spot, visit WebTrac at https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac/carlislecyms.html. There are 10 spaces available 8:00 – 3:30 M-W-F and 30 spaces available 11:30 – 3:30 T-Th. Spaces are “first come-first served.” If you must cancel, please call by 8:00 on the requested day of service.

Questions? CYS administrative staff can assist you at (717) 245-4555, if you have any questions.

March 1 College Prep Series to focus on ROTC, Service Academy application process

As part of their Road to College Readiness Series, the Carlisle Barracks School Liaison Office is hosting an ROTC/Service Academy information session March 1, 7-9 p.m. in Bliss Hall. The session will be moderated by Maj. Gen. Bill Rapp and representatives from the AF Academy, US Military Academy, US Naval Academy will present a short brief and will be available at the end for personal questions. The Army ROTC recruiting officer from Dickinson College will present a short brief and several AROTC cadets will also share their experience and insights. For more information call (717) 245-4555.

Army Community Services, Military Family Program hosting “Relocation One Stop” April 4, 26

In an effort to help families as they prepare to PCS this summer, Army Community Services and the Military Family Program is hosting two “Relocation One Stop” events, one on April 4, 9-11 a.m. and April 26, 11:30 – 1 p.m., both in the Root Hall Gym.

Organizations on site will include Transportation, CYSS School Liaison, Tri-Care, Balfour Beatty, Army Housing, Vet Services, MWR Skills Center, PJA, and ACS, including EFMP. Registration is required at to receive your one stop checklist and pre-order your Welcome Guide CD for your next assignment. For more information call ACS at (717) 245-4357.

Spouse employment workshop set for March 22-23

To help assists spouses to prepare to enter or re-enter the work force, ACS is hosting a two-day workshop that will include sessions on resumes, Linked In profiles, personal branding and networking.

You can register starting Feb. 27 at http://www.carlisle.army.mil/orgs/mfp/index.htm

Carlisle Barracks Community Garden sites available for reservation

Spring is almost upon us and it’s time to reserve your own (or seminar) self-maintained garden plots, located off of Liggett Ave. Grow your own vegetables, fruits and flower. Garden tools are available (or bring your own) and a water hose and buckets are on-site. For more information contact Outdoor Recreation at (717) 245-4616.

Upcoming events at the Army Heritage and Education Center

March 16, 7:15- 9 p.m. - Army Heritage Center Foundation Film Screening and Panel Discussion, Military Medicine: Beyond the Battlefield

March 18 2- 5 p.m. - Perspectives in Military History Roundtable, “Cassandra in Oz: Counterinsurgency and Future War,”

March 20, 1-2 p.m. - Women’s History Month Living History Presentation: “‘Angel of the Battlefield:’ Clara Barton”

April 6, 3-4 p.m. - World War I Exhibit Opening, “Goodbye Broadway, Hello France”

News and notes:

Army Wellness Center hoisting Strength and Resistance Training for Women May 23, 10-11 a.m. For reservations call (717) 245-4004 (walk-ins welcome). The session will debunk myths about strength training and help you learn how to increase lean mass and metabolic rate while decreasing fat mass.

Upcoming Military Family Programs: (For more information call (717) 245-4787

Feb 28 Post 9/11 GI Bill NTL Bliss Hall 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

March 8 Using Social Media and Security Bliss Hall 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

March 22-23 Spouse Employment Workshop AHEC 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

March 30 Ethical Issues for Leaders WWA 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

April 4 Relocation One Stop Session 1 Root Hall 9-11 a.m.

April 11 Caring for Aging Parents Bliss Hall 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

April 26 Relocation One Stop Session 2 Root Hall 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

May 2-4 Senior Spouse Leadership Seminar LVCC 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.