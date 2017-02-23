More Army War College News, Features

Transform, transfer or translate? European military innovation in the face of global change

Live-streamed presentation to the USAWC Community: Monday, Feb 27, 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 in Wil Washcoe or via www.carlisle.army.mil/live

Feb. 23, 2017 -- European militaries have been in a state of flux since the end of the Cold War, and especially since the sovereign debt crisis. What are the key determinants of that change, and how will new demands from Washington for more equitable burden-sharing affect ongoing reform efforts?

Simon Smith will discuss his comparative research on an array of European countries over the last decade, helping to shed light on the factors most responsible for driving and shaping defense reform.

Dr. Smith is a lecturer in International Relations at Staffordshire University, UK, as well as a Senior Research Fellow at the Scotland Institute and an Honorary Research Fellow at Aston University. He serves as the Editor-in-Chief of the peer-reviewed journal Defence Studies.