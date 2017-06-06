More USAWC Community Information

Credit union, ATM updates

Plan ahead starting March 1 as there will be no ATM on post as the transition continued between the outgoing and incoming financial institutions.

The Members 1stATM currently located near the Exchange will be removed March 1 and the Navy Federal Credit Union ATM will not be operational until March 15. For that two week period there will be no operational ATM on Carlisle Barracks.

The Carlisle Barracks branch of Navy Federal is set to open in late March, more information will be announced in the coming weeks.