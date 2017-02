More USAWC Community Information

Go green – recycle your oil at Barracks Crossings

As part of the Army’s commitment to the environment, the Carlisle Barracks is offering free used motor oil drop off at their Auto Shop, located at 870 Jim Thorpe Road. The used oil is then recycled by a local company.

Oil can be dropped off during normal business hours, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The oil drop off is open to all, including the general public.