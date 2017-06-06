More USAWC Community Information

Local Army Emergency Relief campaign kicks off March 1

Since its incorporation 75 years ago, Army Emergency Relief has helped the Army “Take Care of its Own” by providing more than $1.7 billion in assistance to over 3.7 million Soldiers and their Families. AER was established on Feb 5, 1942, to collect and hold funds to relieve distress of members of the U.S. Army and their dependents. This guiding principle remains true today and is reflected in their motto of “Soldiers Helping Soldiers.”

The Carlisle Barracks Campaign will run March 1- May 15. Carlisle Barracks/Army War College keypersons are being identified but if you have questions contact Capt. Jordan Sorrenti at (717) 245-3244 or Sgt 1st Class Eric Towns at (717) 245- 3296.

AER, funded completely by donations, exists solely to provide assistance to active duty and retired Soldiers and their Families. Financial assistance through interest free loans and grants from more than 30 eligible categories of assistance, along with scholarships for dependent children and spouses, help ease the financial burdens on the lives of Army Families every day.

Financial assistance is available at 76 AER sections located on Army installations worldwide. Army Soldiers and their Families can also apply for assistance through reciprocal agreements with Air Force Aid Society, Navy Marine Corp Relief Society, Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, and the American Red Cross. In addition, by visiting AER’s website, www.aerhq.org , active duty and retired Soldiers can find information on available programs, learn about categories of assistance, complete an online application, apply for a scholarship for a child or spouse, make a donation, and read financial statements.