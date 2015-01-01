More USAWC Community Information

Carlisle Barracks to celebrate Women’s History Month March 20

March is National Women's History Month, and the U.S. Army joins the nation in an amplified celebration of women's contributions to this nation and its Army. The Army honors the sacrifices and accomplishments of the women who have helped shape not only the service but the country.

Carlisle Barracks will recognize the accomplishments of women’s contribution on March 20, 1-2 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at the Army Heritage and Education Center, located at 950 Soldiers Drive in Carlisle.

The event will include guest speaker Patricia Jordan who is an accomplished actress, operatic singer, and historian. She will perform a living history presentation of Civil War nurse and American Red Cross founder, Clara Barton, through a first person interpretation.

The event is open to everyone, bring family and friends.

What is the Army doing?

Women play vital roles in today's Army; they are leaders overseas and at home; they are Soldiers, Army Civilians, as well as Family members who are all critical members of the Army team.

The Army honors all women for their military and civil service, their support and strength, and their sacrifices to help ensure the freedom and liberty cherished by all Americans.

Army leaders across the department continue to set the conditions for all Soldiers to reach their full potential and, as such, must assign tasks and jobs throughout the force based on ability, not gender. For the first time in history, the Army has fully integrated women into all military positions, which contributes to a stronger force.

Women Soldiers have recently made historic strides, from graduating from Ranger School to the appointment of the first black female Army surgeon general to the Department of Defense opening up all military occupational specialties (MOS) to women.

Pvt. 1st. Class Katherine Beatty became the first female cannon crew member (2016).

Maj. Gen. Linda Singh, the first woman and the first African-American to serve as adjutant general of the Maryland National Guard, took command of the Maryland National Guard (2015).

Brig. Gen. Diana Holland was named the first female commandant of cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York (2015).

What continued efforts are planned for the future?

Women's History Month stands as a further reminder of the strength the Army has gained and will continue to gain through having a high quality, diverse, all-volunteer force standing ready to answer the nation's call.

Women Soldiers help to make the Army the finest fighting force in the world, and Army leadership will continue to shape policy that ensures the force of the future remains so.

Why is this important to the Army?

The Army is proud of today's women Soldiers who serve with distinction and are role models exemplifying the highest values.

Fully integrating women into all military positions will allow women to contribute in all aspects to the armed forces, which will facilitate improvement throughout the organization.

