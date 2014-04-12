More USAWC Community Information

Lenten / Holy Week / Easter at the USAWC Memorial Chapel

Protestant Services & Events

9 April – Palm Sunday Service at 1100

11 April - Protestant Seder Meal at 1800

13 April - Tenebrae Service at 1930

16 April - Easter Sunrise Service at 0700 (Pancake Breakfast following Sunrise Service)

16 April - Protestant Easter Service at 1100

Catholic Masses & Events

3 March - First Friday: Praying of the Rosary at 0700 followed by breakfast

3 March–7 April – Stations of the Cross at 1800 each Friday in the chapel followed by simple soup dinner in the Fellowship Hall

5 March - Fatima Celebration Movie Matinee “Mary the Mother of God” at 1500

13 March - Fatima Celebration - Praying of the Rosary at 1630

28 March - Lenten Penance Service at 1900

2 April - Fatima Celebration - Movie Matinee “Divine Mercy” at 1500

8 April - Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord Vigil Mass at 1730

9 April - Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord at 0915

13 April - Fatima Celebration & Praying of the Rosary at 1630

12-14 April ** No Noon Mass **

13 April - Thursday of the Lord’s Supper & Evening Mass at 1800

13 April - Adoration in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel from 1900-2200

14 April - Friday of the Passion of the Lord at 1800

15 April - The Easter Vigil in the Holy Night at 2000

23 April - Divine Mercy Sunday Mass at 0915

26 April - Fatima Celebration & Movie Matinee “The Song of Bernadette” at 1500