5k run/walk set to honor local law enforcement

Get ready to break out your running shoes and bring the whole family for the first fun run of the season April 29, 8am- 2pm, as the Carlisle Barracks Department of Emergency Services and Morale, Welfare and Recreation present a 5K Run/Fun Walk and Expo in appreciation of our installation law enforcement and their community counterparts.

The public is invited to register for the 5K or just come out and support the runners and law enforcement agencies for free. Participants may run or walk depending upon their ability and there will be separate starts for both. Food and drink will be available for purchase on site.

In addition to the race/walk, various agencies will have displays, giveaways and demonstrations. More details will be provided closer to the date of the event.

Costs:

Early Registration (By April 1) - $20

Late Registration (After April 1) - $25

Day of Registration- $35

Everyone who registers by April 15 will recive a free t-shirt and top finishers (individual and group) will receive a medal or trophy. You can register online at http://www.carlislemwr.com/runs or call (717) 245-4070.